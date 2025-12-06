This nourishing & easy Blackened chicken red rice bowls is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor.

If you’re tired of the usual chicken and broccoli combination, this unique pairing is extra packed with nutrients. After learning about the benefits of red rice, and how it can support heart health, blood sugar regulation, and digestion, I’ve been swapping it into dishes as often as I can.

An easy dish to prep ahead of time or cook on a busy weeknight dinner, I love how satisfying, savory, and simple this dish is.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein