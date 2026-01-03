Blistered-edge cabbage steaks with blackened chicken & creamy lemon sauce
This might just be my favorite recipe to date... Enjoy this decadent and surprisingly easy dish made with fresh cabbage, baked chicken and an extra creamy lemon sauce.
According to Pinterest, crown cabbage is going to be the kitchen MVP in 2026. I absolutely agree — I love cabbage! There’s so many ways to cook it from steaks and stir fry to salads and wrap fillings.
This blistered cabbage steak is a delightful dish with restaurant-quality presentation, but you’re going to be shocked at just how easy it is. It might just be my most favorite recipe I’ve ever shared with you (I know that’s a wild thing to say, but it’s true!)
Are you a cabbage fan? Let’s chat about it in the comments
Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 50 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein