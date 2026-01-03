According to Pinterest, crown cabbage is going to be the kitchen MVP in 2026. I absolutely agree — I love cabbage! There’s so many ways to cook it from steaks and stir fry to salads and wrap fillings.

This blistered cabbage steak is a delightful dish with restaurant-quality presentation, but you’re going to be shocked at just how easy it is. It might just be my most favorite recipe I’ve ever shared with you (I know that’s a wild thing to say, but it’s true!)

Are you a cabbage fan? Let’s chat about it in the comments

Leave a comment

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 50 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein