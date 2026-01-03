Overnight oats are a staple, especially in the winter time. During the cooler months, our bodies have to exert even more energy to be able to keep us warm and well. These nutrient-packed overnight oats are a wonderful option, that provides steady energy.

The best part is, this recipe can be prepped in under 10 minutes, so you can have a delicious, high-protein breakfast all week long.

Rich in antioxidants, fiber, and flavor, these creamy overnight oats are the perfect meal prep breakfast. I’ve been enjoying these on repeat, reminding me of a blueberry banana bread, but with the added fiber and protein from the oatmeal base. I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total Time: 4 hours + 5 minutes| Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein