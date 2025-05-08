If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Blueberry coconut protein chia pudding

For a protein-packed breakfast option that you can prep ahead of time, this Blueberry coconut protein chia pudding is an easy and delicious option. While a slow morning without anywhere to be sounds like a dream, most days have a full to-do list and a packed schedule. With a desire to have a balanced breakfast that fuels me and keeps me full until lunch time, I created this chia pudding recipe. It’s more substantial than a granola bar, packed with protein, fiber, and lots of healthy fats. If you get tired of the same breakfast every morning, here’s the great news: you can mix and match the toppings and have a new variation every day. Whether you top with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, granola, cashews, almond butter, pumpkin seeds, or something else, you can always change up this recipe to work best for you.

Servings: 4 | Cook Time: 10 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Measuring spoons & cups

Mixing bowls

Individual containers - I love these Weck jars!

Ingredients

For the base:

1 (16-ounce) can unsweetened light coconut milk

3/4 cup chia seeds

4 scoops vanilla protein powder - Get 10% KION protein powder with code: GRACEANDGREENS

1 container of blueberries, washed

For the toppings:

4 tablespoons almond butter

4 teaspoons granola, optional

Instructions

Prep jars: To each of the 4 containers, add 4 tablespoons chia seeds, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, and ½ cup unsweetened light coconut milk. Mix chia seed pudding: Stir each jar with a fork, making sure the protein powder and chia seeds are evenly combined. Let sit for 5 minutes, then stir again to prevent clumping. Refrigerate: Seal the jars and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Serve: Just before enjoying, top each pudding with a handful of fresh blueberries, 1 tablespoon almond butter, and 1 tablespoon granola if using. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: The protein powder adds great flavor and boosts the protein of this dish. The consistency may vary depending on the protein powders you use, but I love KION’s vanilla protein powder which gives it a great pudding-like consistency.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary restrictions: No changes needed.

I hope you have a wonderful week, and be sure to stay tuned on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube to see recipes, meal prep, and more!

Best,

Grace