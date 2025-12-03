This nourishing & easy Blueberry maca smoothie is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor.

Now let’s get cooking!

One of my favorite breakfasts when I’m craving something nourishing, this easy smoothie is a creamy blend of blueberries, banana, and maca root. Plus, it’s is high in protein, rich in antioxidants, and supports balanced hormones.

Benefits behind this breakfast

Blueberries give it that bright blue color, while also providing an extra boost of antioxidants.

Bananas offer a great source of fiber, and make this base slightly sweeter.

Maca root is a plant-based adaptogenic root that is known for energy, hormone, and mood-boosting benefits.

Raw almond butter is a great healthy fat which supports balanced hormones and stable energy.

Vanilla bone broth protein powder gives this smoothie a slightly sweet flavor, while offering collagen, amino acids, and minerals. It’s easy to digest and great for gut health too.

Servings: 1 | Prep: 2 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

1 banana, frozen

1/2 cup blueberries, frozen

¼ cup spinach, frozen

1 cup water

For the additions:

1 scoop vanilla bone broth protein powder

1/2 tablespoon maca powder

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoons raw almond butter

Instructions

Prep: Peel and freeze bananas for a minimum of 4 hours ahead of blending the smoothie. Make the base: In a blender, add banana, blueberries, water, and spinach. Pulse until combined. Add additional items: Add protein powder, maca powder, and almond butter. Blend until combined. Serve: Enjoy immediately!

Pro tip: Let your bananas ripen on the counter to increase the sweetness. Then peel, cut in half, and place in an air-tight container or bag in the freezer for at least 4 hours.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the protein powder for a vegan option.

