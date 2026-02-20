This fluffy, gluten-free pancake is an easy, high-protein way to start the day. Topped with frozen blueberries, almond butter, and bee pollen it’s both nourishing and delicious!

I enjoyed this breakfast non-stop when I first discovered it, but haven’t brought it back into rotation in a while. But this week, I was craving something a little lighter, so this egg-based protein pancake was the perfect balance.

It’s packed with protein from the egg whites and protein powder, fiber from the blueberries, and antioxidants with the extra toppings.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

Servings: 1 | Prep: 1 minute | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein