One of my all time favorite candies growing up were Reese’s peanut butter cups. As a chocolate and peanut butter lover, they were the perfect combination of flavors.

But once I discovered all the extra stuff they add in to the candy, I decided I could definitely make a simpler, more nourishing version at home.

I hope you enjoy these balanced chocolate peanut butter sweet treats as much as we do!

Servings: 12 | Prep: 10 minutes| Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan