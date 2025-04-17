Healthy dark chocolate peanut butter eggs
These creamy peanut butter dark chocolate eggs are the perfect decadent treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. Packed with hormone supporting healthy fats and antioxidants, this is a yummy treat!
One of my all time favorite candies growing up were Reese’s peanut butter cups. As a chocolate and peanut butter lover, they were the perfect combination of flavors.
But once I discovered all the extra stuff they add in to the candy, I decided I could definitely make a simpler, more nourishing version at home.
I hope you enjoy these balanced chocolate peanut butter sweet treats as much as we do!
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Servings: 12 | Prep: 10 minutes| Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan