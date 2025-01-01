Beat the common cold and support your immune system with these healthy ginger turmeric immunity shots. Even if you aren’t sick, start the new year off right with some extra love and support for your body. Making these at home is also going to save you money, so you can stay on budget in the new year!

6 - 12 servings | 15 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan

Knife & cutting board

Blender

Peeler

Dish towel/strainer

Ingredients

2 carrots, washed, peeled, and chopped

2 lemons, washed, peeled, and chopped

1 orange, washed, peeled, and chopped

1 large ginger root, washed and chopped

1 tablespoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups water

Instructions

Blend: Add all chopped ingredients to your blender, along with the turmeric, black pepper, and water. Blend until combined. Strain: Use a strainer or dish towel to separate the juice from the pulp. Note that the dish towel will turn orange, so I recommend using one that you do not care much about. Serve: For serving, pour anywhere from 2 tablespoons to 1/4 cup into a glass. Enjoy! Pro Tip: Store your immunity shot juice in an air-tight glass container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ if you found it valuable? It helps more people find me, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

This community was built to provide encouragement and resources to help people live healthier, more nourished lives. If you believe in this mission too, become a Paid Subscriber.