After this freezer guide, there was lots of interest in frozen hash browns. This skillet is such an easy, nourishing, and savory breakfast that is perfect for prepping ahead of time.

Plus, it only uses up one skillet, making clean up a breeze! Loaded with lots of veggies, fiber, and protein, this is an incredible way to start off your morning. Enjoy!!

Servings: 4 - 5 | Prep: 2 | Total time: 15 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein