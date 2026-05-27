With my gas tank inching quite close to empty, I pulled into the nearest station. And when I saw the price, I balked — $4.00 per gallon?!

Whether you’re filling up your tank, shopping for groceries, or even picking up toilet paper, I think we can all agree that the rising prices on essentials are frustrating, especially knowing that you’re going to purchase them either way.

Walking out of the grocery store for less than $100 seems like a win these days, and bonus points if you have more than a few bags (or filled market baskets) to show for it.

There’s great value in sticking to a budget and being a good steward of your finances, but it doesn’t have to come at the expense of a nourishing and delicious meal.

After asking our community their biggest grocery struggle, 75% of you said finding meal inspiration, so today I’m sharing:

3 easy ways to elevate the flavor of any dish

11 budget-friendly meals we eat on repeat, and the cost-per-serving breakdown

3 easy ways to elevate the flavor of any dish

As a self-trained home chef, I’ve spent time studying The Flavor Bible: The Essential Guide to Culinary Creativity, a resource that an Asheville bakery & coffee shop owner shared with me last year.

My biggest takeaway from the book is that every great meal is made by pairing specific ingredients.

I take this into consideration for every one of my recipes. But, if you are looking to elevate some of your own dishes, you can lean on these 3 tips.

1) Add herbs for extra flavor

Cilantro, parsley, oregano, and basil are my go-to herbs!

Not only do they taste delicious in sauces, but adding them right on top of your dish is a budget-friendly and nutrient-packed way to add more depth and deliciousness to any dish.

2) Prioritize seasonings and sauces

I love to make my own pesto, date balsamic, and chimichurri sauces.

I used to believe the lie that eating healthy meant every meal should just be plain vegetables, otherwise it wasn’t considered healthy.

But, let me tell you, adding healthy fats to dishes in the form of sauces makes a world of difference — both to the flavor and your body’s ability to fully absorb the nutrients that the meal offers.

Don’t skimp on the high-quality sauce ingredients!

3) Ensure every plate is balanced

To make a meal even more satisfying and enjoyable, I build every plate with protein, fiber/complex carbohydrate, a healthy fat, and an extra bit of crunch or seasoning!

Protein (like chicken, turkey, tofu, and beef) is wonderful for stabilizing blood sugar, helping you stay full, and supporting your energy levels throughout the day.

Fiber and complex carbohydrates (like sweet potatoes, lentils, and brown rice) are great for supporting healthy digestion and providing sustained energy.

Healthy fats (like avocados, seeds, salmon, and olive oil) are essential for hormone production, support the absorption of key nutrients, and help you to feel satisfied after a meal.

A crunch or seasoning (like sesame seeds, taco seasoning, and herbs) is an underrated but important part of making a meal more enjoyable. They support mindful eating and satisfaction, and encourage you to continue building healthy habits.

If you make healthy meals that are both nourishing and delicious, odds are you’ll keep returning to those meals again and again. This is the key to consistently making healthy choices that will support you for many years to come.

11 budget-friendly meals we eat on repeat, and the cost-per-serving breakdown

Eating well on a budget doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on flavor, nutrition, or cooking with some of your favorite ingredients.

Below is a list of some of our go-to meals, from high-protein breakfasts to easy weeknight dinners (perfect for leftovers for lunch the next day), and even a nourishing afternoon snack.

These cost estimates are based on buying organic meat and a mix of fresh and frozen produce — the way we actually shop.

While the cost per serving varies slightly for every person, even when buying organic meat, the costs are far cheaper than any meal we could purchase for takeout.

I’d much rather invest our grocery budget in quality, nourishing ingredients that we can enjoy at home than convenience meals at fast-food restaurants, where I have little idea of the real ingredients, sauces, and seasonings that are being used.

Click the link to discover the recipes for each of these nourishing, budget-friendly meals.

Across the board, even the most expensive salmon meal is far cheaper than anything I could purchase when eating out. And for our family, that’s totally worth it!

Grace & Greens is a newsletter for women who want to feel inspired to eat well and actually enjoy it — without bland recipes, decision fatigue, or spending a ton of time in the kitchen. Writing this newsletter is how I help women discover the joy of cooking meals that are both nourishing and delicious. If that mission resonates, your support makes it possible. Paid Subscribers get access to: Exclusive healthy & easy recipes behind the paywall

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What comes next?

Stay tuned for Saturday’s newsletter, where I’m sharing everything I cooked for our household of two this week — and what I did to make it a little bit easier to eat well, even on the busiest days.

Wishing you a joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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