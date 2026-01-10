Cabbage is all the rage this year, and this quinoa salad makes it the star of the show. High in fiber and packed with plant based protein, this combination of edamame, quinoa, fresh herbs, and a dairy-free dressing is divine!

The best part is, this salad practically lasts all week in the fridge. Prep it ahead of time and enjoy a nourishing & delicious meal for an easy lunch or weeknight dinner option.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein