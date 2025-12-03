This nourishing & easy Cacao almond butter smoothie is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor.

Now let’s get cooking!

I’m such a fan of a sweet breakfast, while ensuring that it is balanced enough to prevent a blood sugar crash and support sustained energy. From the smooth flavor the chocolate base to the nutty flavor of the almond butter, this smoothie has so much to offer. Plus, the toppings are packed with a bit of crunch and lots of nutrients to nourish the body well.

Benefits behind this breakfast

Cacao powder is rich in antioxidants to fight inflammation and support heart health.

Almond butter is a wonderful source of healthy fats and vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports skin and cell health.

Cacao nibs are a bonus antioxidant-rich superfood without the added sugar. They offer a natural mood boost, while being a source of iron and magnesium.

Pumpkin seeds support hormone balance, offering a source of healthy fats and zinc which support immunity and skin health.

Cinnamon is a spice that boosts blood sugar regulation and inflammation reduction.

Servings: 1 | Prep: 2 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein