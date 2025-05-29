If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Healthy chocolate peanut butter smoothie with cacao nibs

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein



Blender & spatula

Measuring cups & spoons

Additional bowl

Ingredients

For the base:

1 ripe banana, peeled and frozen

1 Medjool date, pitted

1/4 cup mixed greens, frozen

1/4 cup zucchini, frozen

1/2 to 1 cup water

For the addition:

1 scoop chocolate protein powder - If you want to grab my favorite, GRACEANDGREENS gets you 10% off!

For the cookie dough:

2 tablespoons raw peanut butter

1 tablespoon almond flour

1 teaspoon cacao nibs

Instructions

Blend the base: In a blender, add 1 frozen banana, 1 pitted Medjool date, ¼ cup frozen mixed greens, ¼ cup frozen zucchini, and ½ cup water. Blend on high until smooth and creamy, about 30–45 seconds. Add protein: Add 1 scoop chocolate protein powder to the blended mixture and blend again for 10–15 seconds, just until fully incorporated. Add additional water if needed for blending. Prepare the cookie dough topping: In a separate bowl, combine 2 tablespoons peanut butter, 1 tablespoon almond flour, and 1 teaspoon cacao nibs. Stir until a thick “cookie dough” texture forms. Assemble: Using a spoon or spatula, press the cookie dough mixture along the inner sides of your serving cup or jar. Serve: Pour the smoothie into the center of the cup. Top with a few extra cacao nibs if desired. Enjoy immediately with a spoon or straw!

Pro Tip: When prepping at the beginning of the week, peel bananas and add them to a container of bag to place in the freezer. Wash zucchini and add it to the bag as well. Wash mix greens, set aside to dry, then add them as well. The frozen fruits and veggies are what add to the creaminess of smoothies!

Special Offers: High-quality products can be more expensive, but they don’t have to be. I want to help you live a healthier life, nourishing your body with quality products. You can shop some of my favorite brands at a discount here.

Follow me on social media: TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube.

Share your creations: Did you make this recipe? Tag me on social media or leave a comment here, I would love to see it!

P.S. Thanks for reading blogs, creating recipes, and sharing within the community. Whether you’ve been here for a while or new to the community, I’m so glad you are here!

If you have enjoyed something I have shared, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives.

Refer a friend

Best,

Grace Barker