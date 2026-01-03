One of the easiest ways to level up your cooking skills is to get comfortable with spices. Now, I’m not a huge fan of spice, but this chicken seasoning brings bold flavor without the spice kick of hot sauce. Paired with the creamy avocado for a healthy-fat and brown rice for sustained energy, I love how quick this delicious bowl comes together.

This is the perfect dish for a busy weeknight and it stores well, so you can enjoy it for lunch the next day too!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the rice:

1 cup brown Jasmine rice, rinsed — I love Lotus Foods’ Organic Brown Jasmine Rice

1 3/4 cups water

1 pinch kosher salt

For the skillet:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound chicken breasts

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon oregano

3 cups spinach

For the toppings:

2 avocados, washed

Fresh green onion, chopped

Instructions

Prepare the rice: In a small pot, combine 1 cup brown Jasmine rice, 1 ¾ cups water, and a pinch of kosher salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, then cover, reduce the heat to low, and let simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat, keep covered for a few minutes, then fluff the rice with a fork and set aside. Season the chicken: Place 1 pound chicken breasts on a piece of parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix together ½ tablespoon paprika, 1 teaspoon onion powder, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper, and ½ teaspoon oregano. Dry the chicken with a paper towel, then rub the spice mixture evenly over both sides of the chicken breasts. Cook chicken: Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add about 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil to coat the pan. Once warm, add the seasoned chicken breasts and cook on high-medium for 1 minute. Flip chicken, then turn heat to low. Cover with lid and let cook for 10 minutes with lid on. Check internal temperature reaches 165°F, then set chicken aside. Sauté the spinach: Using the same skillet, add 3 cups spinach and the juice of the chicken, sauté over medium heat for about 2 minutes or until wilted. Remove from heat. Serve: In each bowl, layer the rice, sautéed spinach, cajun chicken. Top with a half of an avocado and fresh green onion. Enjoy warm!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes! Prep the rice and green onions ahead of time. Then, all you have left to do is prepare the chicken and spinach in a skillet.

How should I store them? Let cool and store ingredients in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat rice, spinach, and chicken before serving!

For dietary preferences

If you’re gluten-free or dairy-free, this recipe is perfect for you.

If you’re vegetarian or vegan, swap the chicken for lentils, cooking them in the cajun seasoning.

I hope you enjoy this recipe!

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

