If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Carrot cake baked oatmeal breakfast bites

For a high-fiber breakfast option that you can prep ahead of time, these carrot cake baked oatmeal breakfast bites combine warming spices with sweet carrots for a flavorful combo. When mornings are busy, a grab-and-go option is a great way to nourish your body without using up much time. This recipe uses date sugar and carrots to naturally sweeten the bites, giving you more lasting energy compared to traditional sugary breakfast muffin options. These gluten/dairy-free oatmeal cups are high in fiber, supporting a healthy gut too!

Servings: 12 - 16 bites | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

2 medium mixing bowls & spatula

muffin tin & liners

measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the base:

2 cups rolled oats

2/3 cup walnut pieces

2 tablespoons date sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups vanilla almond milk

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the topping:

2 tablespoons peanut butter, per carrot cake bite

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. Mix the dry ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, stir together 2 cups of rolled oats, 2/3 cup of walnut pieces, 2 tablespoons of date sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of ground ginger, and 1/4 teaspoon of ground nutmeg until everything is combined. Whisk the wet ingredients: In a separate medium bowl, whisk together 2 cups of vanilla almond milk, 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla extract. Stir in 1 cup of shredded carrots. Combine the mixtures: Pour the wet mixture into the bowl with the dry ingredients. Stir well until combined. Fill the muffin tin: Divide the batter evenly into the prepared muffin cups, filling each one about three-quarters full. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the edges are golden and cooked through. Cool and top: Let the carrot cake bites cool in the pan for 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer them to a wire rack. Serve: Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Reheat for breakfast and top with peanut butter before enjoying!

Pro Tip: When reheating, remove breakfast bites from liners and heat for about 60 seconds. They should be warm, but not dry.

Vegetarian/Vegan option: n/a

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend