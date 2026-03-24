When late afternoon hits and there’s still a few more hours until dinner, I often grab a balanced snack to keep me feeling energized.

These carrot cake energy bites are the perfection option, packed with:

Fiber from the dates to support digestion

Healthy fats from the nuts to support balanced hormones

Beta carotene from the carrots for glowing skin.

After grabbing an energy ball from the fridge and quickly devouring it, my husband declared these as “the best energy bites I’ve ever made.” I can’t wait for you to enjoy them, and hopefully experience the same amount of delight that Will did!

Servings: 12 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 10 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan

Ingredients

For the base:

1/2 cup walnuts

1 cup Medjool dates

1/2 cup carrots, chopped

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ginger

For topping:

Unsweetened shredded coconut

Instructions

Make the base: In a food processor or blender, combine 1/2 cup walnuts, 1 cup pitted Medjool dates, 1/2 cup chopped carrots, 1 tablespoon hemp seeds, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/8 teaspoon ground ginger. Process until the mixture comes together and is sticky enough to form balls. Form the energy balls: Scoop out small portions of the mixture and roll into bite-sized balls. I used a 1 tablespoon scoop. Add the topping: Roll each ball in unsweetened shredded coconut until lightly coated. Serve: Enjoy immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? No changes needed!

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

For more delicious, nourishing meals, check out The recipe box or the Weekly meal plans. You can follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite wellness brands at a discount.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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