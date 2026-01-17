I love a one pan meal! Not only do the flavors meld together to create a beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth dish, but clean up is so much easier!

This shawarma dish is an easy weeknight meal, one that can be prepped ahead of time and heated just before serving. Made with a warming turmeric and a coconut cauliflower rice base, this dish is loaded with fiber and anti-inflammatory spices to support overall health.

I hope you’ll love this dish as much as we do!

Servings: 6 | Prep: 25 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein