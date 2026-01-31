This creamy dreamy peanut sauce pairs so well with the fiber-rich cabbage stir fry and protein-packed chicken meatballs. Served with a side of Jasmine edamame rice, this dish is sweet and satisfying!

While I love to cook, pulling in some meal shortcuts, such as these chicken meatballs, is perfect when you’re making dinner after a long day. We’re big fans of peanut butter at my house, not just because of the taste, but all of the added benefits. Rich in protein, healthy fats, fiber, and lots of vitamins & minerals, this ingredient just keeps giving.

I hope you enjoy this nourishing and easy weeknight dinner!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 25 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein