If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Chicken tikka masala with rice

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Large pot & tongs

Knife & cutting board

Rice cooker or small pot & lid

Microwave-safe bowl

Ingredients

For the main dish:

1.5 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 bottle tikka masala sauce

1 bag green beans

2 cups fresh spinach

1 red bell pepper, washed and sliced

For the rice:

2 cups dried Indian basmati rice, washed and rinsed

For the toppings:

1 bunch cilantro leaves, washed and chopped

1 lemon, washed and sliced

1/2 cup raw cashews, crushed

Instructions

Cook the rice: In a rice cooker or small pot, add 2 cups of rinsed Indian basmati rice with 4 cups of water (according to package). Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes (until the water is absorbed). Remove from heat and let sit covered for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. Sear the chicken: Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the chicken thighs and sear for 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden brown and cooked through (use a meat thermometer if needed). Set chicken aside on a plate. Sauté the vegetables: In the same pot used to cook the chicken, add the 1 sliced red bell pepper, 2 cups of spinach, and 1 bag of green beans. Sauté over medium heat until softened. Prepare the dish: Return the chicken to the pot along with the cooked vegetables. Pour in the tikka masala sauce and stir to coat everything evenly. Use tongs or a fork to shred the chicken into smaller pieces. Cover, and reduce heat to low to let everything combine together. Serve: Scoop the basmati rice into bowls. Add the tikka masala chicken and vegetables. Top with chopped cilantro, crushed cashews, and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: I used the tikka masala sauce from Trader Joe’s, packed with 6 grams of protein per serving and with minimal ingredients. Look for options at your local grocery store that are lower in sodium to support this healthy dish best.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Prepare the vegetables in a separate pot from the chicken. Add in chickpeas for a protein, and split the bottle of tikka masala over both of the pots so that everyone can enjoy.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend