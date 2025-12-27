Why you’ll love these chili-lime beef bowls

More color means more nutrients when it comes to fresh, whole foods. These colorful chili-lime beef bowls are packed with all the added benefits from iron and healthy fats to antioxidants and fiber. I love how this easy dish tastes slightly elevated with the unique chili-lime flavor profile. Whether you’re prepping this for lunches or pulling together a quick dinner, I know you’ll enjoy these bowls!

Benefits behind the bowls

Sweet potato - A complex carbohydrate great for sustained energy, rich in carotenoids to support eye health.

Mixed greens - Mixed greens are packed with vitamins and iron to support reduced inflammation and improved digestion.

Extra-virgin olive oil - Full of healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.

Beef - High in zinc and iron, supportive of immune and hormone health.

Lime - Improves iron absorption and supports smoother digestion.

Avocado - Includes lots of vitamins and healthy fats, great for improving digestion and supporting blood sugar control.

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein