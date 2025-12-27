Chili-lime beef bowls
More color means more nutrients when it comes to fresh fruits and veggies. This colorful chili lime beef bowls are packed with all the added benefits.
Why you’ll love these chili-lime beef bowls
More color means more nutrients when it comes to fresh, whole foods. These colorful chili-lime beef bowls are packed with all the added benefits from iron and healthy fats to antioxidants and fiber. I love how this easy dish tastes slightly elevated with the unique chili-lime flavor profile. Whether you’re prepping this for lunches or pulling together a quick dinner, I know you’ll enjoy these bowls!
Benefits behind the bowls
Sweet potato - A complex carbohydrate great for sustained energy, rich in carotenoids to support eye health.
Mixed greens - Mixed greens are packed with vitamins and iron to support reduced inflammation and improved digestion.
Extra-virgin olive oil - Full of healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.
Beef - High in zinc and iron, supportive of immune and hormone health.
Lime - Improves iron absorption and supports smoother digestion.
Avocado - Includes lots of vitamins and healthy fats, great for improving digestion and supporting blood sugar control.
Servings: 4 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein