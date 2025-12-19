Chimichurri chicken thighs with red rice
Packed with extra nutrients and a balanced flavor, these gluten-free, dairy-free Chimichurri chicken thighs with roasted asparagus and red rice are festive, herby, and delicious!
One of my husbands all time favorite dishes is chicken thighs, so I am always testing new ways to incorporate them into a nourishing and delicious dish. In an effort to build a colorful, yet festive plate, I figured green chimichurri with red rice was the perfect pair for the holiday season! Not only was this dish an easy weeknight dinner dish, but I also turned it into a platter, great for sitting on your Christmas table. I can’t wait for you to give this sheet pan dinner a try!
Why you’ll love these Chimichurri chicken thighs
Benefits behind the plate
Red rice - This pigmented rice is rich in antioxidants that support everything from reduction of oxidative stress to cardiovascular health. 2
Asparagus - High in fiber and antioxidants to support digestion and gut health.
Cilantro - Fresh cilantro support detoxification pathways with its antioxidants.
Parsley - Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, parsley supports immune health and has other anti-inflammatory properties.
Extra-virgin olive oil - Full of healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.
Chicken thighs - A quality protein source that supports the body’s muscle repair system and energy levels. Plus, they are rich in zinc and iron.
Servings: 4 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
