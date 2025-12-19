One of my husbands all time favorite dishes is chicken thighs, so I am always testing new ways to incorporate them into a nourishing and delicious dish. In an effort to build a colorful, yet festive plate, I figured green chimichurri with red rice was the perfect pair for the holiday season! Not only was this dish an easy weeknight dinner dish, but I also turned it into a platter, great for sitting on your Christmas table. I can’t wait for you to give this sheet pan dinner a try!

Why you’ll love these Chimichurri chicken thighs

Packed with extra nutrients and a balanced flavor, these Chimichurri chicken thighs with roasted asparagus and red rice bring all the festive Christmas vibes. This is the perfect gluten-free, dairy-free dish for a larger gathering, or an easy weeknight dinner.

Benefits behind the plate

Red rice - This pigmented rice is rich in antioxidants that support everything from reduction of oxidative stress to cardiovascular health.

Asparagus - High in fiber and antioxidants to support digestion and gut health.

Cilantro - Fresh cilantro support detoxification pathways with its antioxidants.

Parsley - Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, parsley supports immune health and has other anti-inflammatory properties.

Extra-virgin olive oil - Full of healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.

Chicken thighs - A quality protein source that supports the body’s muscle repair system and energy levels. Plus, they are rich in zinc and iron.

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein