This easy steak dish is one of our favorite date night meals! I actually got this steak in our Misfits Market box and it was so yummy. Paired with roasted potatoes — we basically had steak frites at home!

Whether you’re dairy-free or just looking to add more antioxidant-rich herbs into your life, chimichurri is an elevated, yet surprisingly easy sauce to whip up at home. I hope you enjoy!!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 15 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein