Chimichurri steak with roasted potatoes
An elevated dinner for a date night at home, enjoy the savory mix of roasted potatoes and pan-seared steak with a zesty green chimichurri on top.
This easy steak dish is one of our favorite date night meals! I actually got this steak in our Misfits Market box and it was so yummy. Paired with roasted potatoes — we basically had steak frites at home!
Whether you’re dairy-free or just looking to add more antioxidant-rich herbs into your life, chimichurri is an elevated, yet surprisingly easy sauce to whip up at home. I hope you enjoy!! 1
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Servings: 4 | Prep: 15 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein