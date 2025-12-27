Why you’ll love this chimichurri sweet potato salad with chicken meatballs

Packed with extra nutrients and a balanced flavor, this Chimichurri sweet potato salad made with fresh pomegranate and cucumber are nourishing and flavorful. This is the perfect gluten-free, dairy-free dish to pack for lunch or for an easy weeknight dinner.

Benefits behind the bowl

Sweet potato - A complex carbohydrate great for sustained energy, rich in carotenoids to support eye health.

Cucumber - A hydrating fruit, packed with water and vitamins that support bone health and overall hydration.

Pomegranate arils - Full of antioxidants that fight inflammation and boost immunity.

Mixed greens - Mixed greens are packed with vitamins and iron to support reduced inflammation and improved digestion.

Parsley - Rich in vitamins A, C, and K, parsley supports immune health and has other anti-inflammatory properties.

Extra-virgin olive oil - Full of healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.

Chicken meatballs - A quality protein source that supports the body’s muscle repair system and energy levels. Plus, they are rich in zinc and iron.

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein