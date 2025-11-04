Whether you’re getting ready for an early morning session at the gym or need an afternoon boost of energy before the day is done, this energy ball recipe is for you!

I love the combination of sweet dates with crushed almonds and chocolatey cacao powder for a natural, balanced boost of energy.

I hope you enjoy!

Appliances & Utensils

Kettle

Food processor or blender

Spatula

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup pitted dates

½ cup almonds or cashews

1/4 cup unsweetened cacao powder

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons water, as needed

Instructions

Prepare the dates: Heat a kettle of water to a boil. In a glass cup or container, add 1 1/2 cups pitted dates and 2 cups of boiling water to let the dates soften for 5 minutes. Drain water and set dates aside. Prepare the base: Add 1/2 cup of nuts to a food processor. Pulse until the mixture begins to break down into small, crumbly pieces. Add in cacao powder and kosher salt. Blend again until the mixture is combined. Add in dates, vanilla, and water, then continue pulsing until dough forms. Prepare the bites: Scoop out tablespoon-sized portions and roll them into balls, about 12. Place them in a glass container and set them in the fridge to firm up for 15 to 30 minutes. Serve: After chilling, enjoy! Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker