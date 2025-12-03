This nourishing & easy Chocolate cherry chia pudding is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor.

Now let’s get cooking!

This easy chia pudding recipe is the perfect breakfast option that you can meal prep to save time on busy mornings. Not only is it high in fiber and protein, but it also has lots of healthy fats which are great for supporting glowing skin. This gluten-free and dairy-free chia pudding recipe is made without refined sugars, ensuring that no matter your dietary restrictions, you can enjoy this breakfast!

Benefits behind this breakfast

Chia seeds are very high in fiber to support digestion and rich in antioxidants to protect cells against oxidative stress.

Raw peanut butter is packed with healthy fats to support balanced hormones. It’s also rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that supports skin and cell health.

Cacao nibs are a bonus antioxidant-rich superfood without the added sugar. They offer a natural mood boost, while being a source of iron and magnesium.

Cherries contain anthocyanin and quercetin, which are antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and reduce inflammation.

Servings: 3 - 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

3 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk (I prefer MALK, with no additives)

3/4 cup chia seeds

3 scoops chocolate protein powder - Get 10% KION protein powder with code: GRACEANDGREENS

For the toppings:

1 cup dark sweet cherries, washed, pitted, and sliced

3 tablespoons organic unsalted and unsweetened peanut butter

3 teaspoons unsweetened dark chocolate cacao nibs

Instructions

Combine base: In a mixing bowl, mix chocolate protein powder and chia seeds. Add in almond milk and continue mixing until combined. Let sit for 5 minutes, then whisk again to prevent clumping. Prepare: Place in individual containers, then top with sliced cherries. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight, until thickened into a pudding consistency. Serve: Before enjoying, add your favorite toppings like peanut butter and cacao nibs. Enjoy!

