If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber - starting with you first week free! Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Appliances

Blender & spatula

Glass

Ingredients for the base (per 1 serving)

1/2 cup water

1 frozen banana

1/4 cup frozen cauliflower

1 handful mixed greens

1 scoop chocolate protein powder - If you want to grab my favorite, GRACEANDGREENS gets you 10% off!

Ingredients for the topping

2 tablespoons raw peanut butter

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon cacao nibs

dash of cinnamon

Instructions

In a blender, add all of the base ingredients except for the protein powder, and blend until combined. Once combined, add in the protein powder and blend an additional time. (This helps with consistency). Top with all of the yummy toppings or swap out for anything that you would like. Enjoy!

Pro tip: The frozen banana is what makes this smoothie extra creamy. I prefer to peel ripe frozen bananas and throw them in the freezer the night before I make a smoothie.