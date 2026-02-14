Let’s have some fun in the kitchen! These baked red bell peppers are stuffed with steamy cilantro-lime rice and chili-seasoned chicken for a warm and balanced dish.

Anything taco-flavored is my go-to when we have guests over, but I love to switch it up. From bowls and tacos to burritos and stuffed veggies, there are so many ways to enjoy these delicious flavors.

With a little prep ahead of time, you can set this dish to cook and then step away from the kitchen. It’s wonderful if you are pulling a meal together on a weeknight after you’ve already had a full day. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

Servings: 4 -5 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein