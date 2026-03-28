This meal tastes like sunshine… or at least what I imagine it to taste like — refreshing, bright, and an absolute delight to the taste buds.

From the baked salmon rich in omega-3s to support hormone health and glowing skin to the sweet flavors of roasted veggies, this dish is loaded with antioxidants.

If you’re counting, there’s a total of 6 different types of produce wrapped up in this dish!

Enjoy this balanced and beautiful weeknight dinner that is surprisingly easy to pull together!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein