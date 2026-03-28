Citrus baked salmon with a pistachio gremolata
Delight in the bright flavors of roasted sweet potatoes and parsnips, paired with beets and oranges, and topped with baked salmon. You’re going to love this elevated and surprisingly easy dish!
This meal tastes like sunshine… or at least what I imagine it to taste like — refreshing, bright, and an absolute delight to the taste buds.
From the baked salmon rich in omega-3s to support hormone health and glowing skin to the sweet flavors of roasted veggies, this dish is loaded with antioxidants.
If you’re counting, there’s a total of 6 different types of produce wrapped up in this dish!
Enjoy this balanced and beautiful weeknight dinner that is surprisingly easy to pull together! 1
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Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein