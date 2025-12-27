At this point, you know how important it is to me that I enjoy balanced and nourishing meals. With every plate or bowl I create, I want to balance it with fiber, protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and of course, flavor!

Salmon is one of my all time favorite proteins, which I may or may not have consumed daily when traveling in Europe. It’s versatile, packed with flavor, and offers a variety of omega-3s. Did I mention it’s super high in protein?

A meal in under 30 minutes? It truly is the best! This brightly flavored salmon pairs well with the slightly sweet pomegranate arils and creamy avocado. Plus, the forbidden rice is packed with bonus benefits.

Benefits behind the plate

Salmon – Rich in omega-3 fatty acids to support heart, brain, and joint health.

Pomegranate arils - Full of antioxidants that fight inflammation and boost immunity.

Avocado - Includes lots of vitamins and healthy fats, great for improving digestion and supporting blood sugar control.

Forbidden rice – Provides a rich and nutty flavor, with fiber and complex carbohydrates for sustained energy.

Mixed greens - Mixed greens are packed with vitamins and iron to support reduced inflammation and improved digestion.

Why you’ll love this

This balanced dish is fresh and easy, made with broiled salmon, nutty rice, creamy avocado, and bright pomegranate. Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner or meal prep lunch layered on a bed of nutrient-packed mixed greens. This is the perfect gluten-free, dairy-free that can be made quickly, without compromising on flavor!

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Total time: 20 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein