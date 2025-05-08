If you enjoy healthy & simple meals like this, you’ll love the full weekly plans + bonus recipes. Become a paid subscriber to get them straight to your inbox and help me keep creating fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Colorful ground beef nourish bowl

More color means more nutrients when it comes to fresh fruits and veggies. This colorful ground beef nourish bowl is packed with all the added benefits. With ground beef being the star of many plates online right now, it is only fitting that I create a few of my own recipes with this ingredient. At one point in time I would have said that I was never eating meat again. But, I have learned the importance of having diversity in our diets and how each ingredient provides our bodies with specific nutrients that it can use to continue to thrive. While these nutrients are beneficial to all people, ground beef is especially beneficial to women due to it’s richness in iron, protein, and zinc which support healthy hormones.

Servings: 4 | Cook Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Measuring spoons & cups

Large skillet

Small pot with lid

Sheet pan

Spatula or wooden spoon

Knife and cutting board

Ingredients

For the base:

1 cup brown rice, dried and rinsed

For the vegetables:

3 bell peppers (red, yellow, orange), washed

3 zucchini, washed

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the beef:

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon onion powder

Fresh black pepper

For topping:

4 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise

4 tablespoons sauerkraut

Instructions

Cook the brown rice: Bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a medium pot. Add 1 cup of rinsed brown rice, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 40–45 minutes until tender. Once cooked, fluff with a fork and set aside. Roast the vegetables: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Meanwhile, slice 3 bell peppers and 3 zucchini into thin strips. Spread the vegetables on a sheet pan, drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon kosher salt. Roast for 20–25 minutes until tender and slightly caramelized. Cook the beef: In a large skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and 1 pound of lean ground beef. Break it apart with a spatula as it cooks. Once the beef begins to brown, season with ½ teaspoon kosher salt, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 teaspoon onion powder, and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Cook for 6–8 minutes, or until fully cooked through and no longer pink. Assemble the bowls: Divide the cooked brown rice, roasted vegetables, and seasoned ground beef in each bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of avocado mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon of sauerkraut to each bowl. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: If you don’t have avocado mayonnaise on hand, top with fresh avocado or a light vinaigrette for some added healthy fats.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Cook black beans on the stove with the same seasoning as the beef.

