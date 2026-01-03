Anytime I’m traveling or need a nourishing bowl but don’t have a kitchen, I love to grab a bowl at CAVA. There are so many delicious veggie toppings to choose from, with lots of Mediterranean flavors to enjoy.

This warm and nourishing bowl combines many of the flavors that are offered at CAVA, but a little more budget-friendly since we’re making it at home. I hope you enjoy this variety of vegetables with fresh flavors!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 50 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein