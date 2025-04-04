Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Weck jar

Blender

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the base:

1/2 cup water

1 frozen banana

1 handful mixed greens

1 scoop chocolate protein powder - If you want to grab my favorite, GRACEANDGREENS gets you 10% off!

1 teaspoon cacao powder

For the toppings:

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 tablespoon sunflower seeds

1 teaspoon cacao nibs

a dash of cinnamon

Instructions

In a blender, add 1/2 cup water, 1 frozen and peeled banana, and 1 handful mixed greens. Pulse until combined. To the blended base, add in 1 scoop chocolate protein powder and 1 teaspoon cacao powder. Pulse until combined. In a cup or glass jar, layer 1 to 2 tablespoons almond butter around the inside of the cup. Pour in the smoothie, then top with 1 tablespoon sunflower seeds, 1 teaspoon cacao nibs, and a dash of cinnamon. Enjoy! Top with all of the yummy toppings or swap out for anything that you would like. Enjoy!

Prep tip: Let your bananas ripen, then peel them, cut them in half and add to a bag or container in the freezer. This adds sweetness to your smoothie!

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap for a vegan protein powder.

