Immediately upon Spring’s arrival, I begin cooking as much as I can with carrots, cinnamon, and nutmeg. While I’m sure that the blend of carrot cake ingredients tastes great any time of year, I especially love to enjoy the flavors while hearing the birds chirp in the background.

This creamy carrot cake smoothie is the perfect way to enjoy carrot cake, while getting all of the health benefits that come from a balanced and nutrient-packed smoothie.

Carrots have so many benefits:

Rich in beta carotene to support eye health

Packed with fiber to support healthy digestion and balanced hormones

Full of antioxidants to boost immunity

Enjoy this creamy, dreamy smoothie with added benefits!

Servings: 1 | Prep: 2 | Total time: 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

1 banana, frozen

2 carrots, peeled

1/2 cup water

1 pitted Medjool date

4 ice cubes

1 tablespoon raw almond butter

1 scoop vanilla protein powder - Get 10% KION protein powder with code: GRACEANDGREENS

1 teaspoon milled flaxseed

1/4 tsp ginger powder

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp cinnamon

pinch of kosher salt

For topping:

Coconut yogurt — I love Cocojune

Cinnamon

Granola or raw walnuts — I love Purely Elizabeth’s granola

Instructions

Prepare the base: In a blender, add 1 frozen banana, 2 peeled carrots, 1/2 cup water, 1 pitted Medjool date, 4 ice cubes, 1 Tbsp almond butter, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder, 1 tsp milled flaxseed, 1/4 tsp ginger powder, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. Blend for 20 - 30 seconds, until everything is combined. Serve: In a jar, swirl coconut yogurt around the edge, then pour in your smoothie. Top with more cinnamon, walnuts, or granola and enjoy fresh!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Freeze the peeled banana and carrots ahead of time for a thick smoothie consistency.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Use a plant-based protein powder and you’re good to go!

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

For more delicious, nourishing meals, check out The recipe box or the Weekly meal plans. You can follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite wellness brands at a discount.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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