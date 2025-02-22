If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Creamy chocolate protein smoothie

Rich and creamy, this chocolate protein smoothie has a banana almond-butter base, and topped with cacao nibs for a nutrient-packed start to your day.

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Blender

Cup for serving

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the base:

1/2 cup water

1 frozen banana

1 handful frozen greens

1 scoop chocolate protein powder - If you want to grab my favorite, GRACEANDGREENS gets you 10% off!

1 teaspoon spirulina

1 tablespoon flaxseeds

1 tablespoon almond butter

For the toppings:

cinnamon

1 teaspoon cacao nibs

Instructions

Add wet ingredients: Add 1/2 cup water to a high-speed blender, followed by 1 frozen banana, a handful of frozen greens, and 1 tablespoon almond butter. Blend until combined. Add dry ingredients: Add 1 scoop chocolate protein powder, 1 teaspoon spirulina, and 1 tablespoon flaxseeds. Blend on high until completely smooth and creamy. Add more water if needed. Serve: Pour into a cup, top with 1 teaspoon cacao nibs and a dash of cinnamon. Enjoy!

Pro tip: The frozen banana are what make this smoothie extra creamy. I prefer to peel ripe frozen bananas and throw them in the freezer the night before I make a smoothie.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the protein powder for a plant-based option.

For more content and tutorials from grace & greens, check out TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube. Did you make this recipe? Tag me on social media, I would love to see it!

Do you have questions? Leave a comment :)

Leave a comment

Do you know someone who wants to learn easy tips and tricks to healthy eating?

Refer a friend