Creamy chocolate protein smoothie
Rich and creamy, this chocolate protein smoothie has a banana almond-butter base, and topped with cacao nibs for a nutrient-packed start to your day.
Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & Utensils
Blender
Cup for serving
Measuring cups & spoons
Ingredients
For the base:
1/2 cup water
1 frozen banana
1 handful frozen greens
1 scoop chocolate protein powder
1 teaspoon spirulina
1 tablespoon flaxseeds
1 tablespoon almond butter
For the toppings:
cinnamon
1 teaspoon cacao nibs
Instructions
Add wet ingredients: Add 1/2 cup water to a high-speed blender, followed by 1 frozen banana, a handful of frozen greens, and 1 tablespoon almond butter. Blend until combined.
Add dry ingredients: Add 1 scoop chocolate protein powder, 1 teaspoon spirulina, and 1 tablespoon flaxseeds. Blend on high until completely smooth and creamy. Add more water if needed.
Serve: Pour into a cup, top with 1 teaspoon cacao nibs and a dash of cinnamon. Enjoy!
Pro tip: The frozen banana are what make this smoothie extra creamy. I prefer to peel ripe frozen bananas and throw them in the freezer the night before I make a smoothie.
For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the protein powder for a plant-based option.
