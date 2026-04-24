This creamy dreamy peanut sauce pairs so well with the fiber-rich cabbage stir fry and protein-packed falafel. Served with a side of Jasmine edamame rice, this dish is sweet and satisfying!

While I love to cook, pulling in some meal shortcuts, such as pre-made falafel, is perfect when you’re making dinner after a long day. We’re big fans of peanut butter at my house, not just because of the taste, but all of the added benefits.

Rich in protein, healthy fats, fiber, and lots of vitamins & minerals, this ingredient just keeps giving. I hope you enjoy this nourishing and easy weeknight dinner!

Benefits behind this dish

Falafel is made from chickpeas, which are high in plant-based protein and fiber to keep you full and satisfied.

Cabbage slaw is a fiber-rich vegetable that supports gut health and digestion.

Edamame adds an extra boost of complete plant-based protein and essential amino acids.

Peanut butter is rich in healthy fats, protein, and magnesium to support sustained energy and hormone balance.

Ginger and garlic are two of the most powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients you can cook with, and they add incredible depth of flavor to this sauce.

Coconut aminos offer a gluten-free, lower-sodium alternative to soy sauce with a slightly sweet, umami-rich flavor.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 25 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein