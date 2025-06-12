No matter the time of year, I love to enjoy a Red Thai coconut curry. Swap out different veggies with the changing seasons, the combinations are endless. The coconut milk in this dish balances out the spice from the red Thai curry pasta, creating a nourishing weeknight dinner.

I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 - 6 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein