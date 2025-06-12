Creamy Red Thai coconut curry
Enjoy a warming, sweet, and savory bowl of Creamy Red Thai coconut curry made with fresh string beans and red bell peppers.
No matter the time of year, I love to enjoy a Red Thai coconut curry. Swap out different veggies with the changing seasons, the combinations are endless. The coconut milk in this dish balances out the spice from the red Thai curry pasta, creating a nourishing weeknight dinner.
I hope you enjoy!
Servings: 4 - 6 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Grace & Greens to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.