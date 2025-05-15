If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Creamy tomato pink pasta with garlicky ground beef

Creamy, sweet, and savory, this Creamy tomato pink pasta with garlicky ground beef is a different take on the classic vodka pasta. Packed with extra protein and nutrients, you have to try this! Not only is this dish gluten and dairy free thanks to coconut milk and an alternative pasta brand, but it also has some added health benefits. My husband, Will, absolutely raved about this dish. I hope you will too!

Servings: 4 | Cook Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the pasta:

1 box gluten-free pasta

For the sauce:

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 shallot, washed and chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1 can fire roasted and diced tomatoes

1 can unsweetened lite coconut milk

2 teaspoons dried basil

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the beef:

1 tablespoon olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1 pound lean (93/7) ground beef

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

1 side-salad packet (optional: I served mine with a simple side salad of 1 bunch kale, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon maple syrup, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 lemon, juiced)

Instructions

Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the gluten-free pasta according to package directions. Drain, saving 1/2 cup pasta water. Rinse pasta under cold water and set aside. Prepare the sauce: While the pasta cooks, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add the 5 cloves of minced garlic and chopped shallot. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant and softened. Add the fire-roasted diced tomatoes (with their juices) and let simmer for 5 to 7 minutes. Add in the can of coconut milk, 2 teaspoons dried basil, 2 teaspoons oregano, and an additional 1/2 teaspoon salt. Stir well and let the sauce simmer on low for 5 to 7 minutes, allowing flavors to combine. Add fresh black pepper to taste. Cook the beef: In an additional skillet, add 1 Tbsp of olive oil over medium heat. Add the 1 pound of ground beef to the skillet. Season with 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook until browned and fully cooked through, breaking it up with a spatula, about 6–8 minutes. Combine the sauce & pasta: Add the cooked pasta to the sauce pan and toss to coat. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve: Once ready to serve, scoop pasta with sauce into a bowl. Top with ground beef and mix, then enjoy! (Optionally paired with a simple side salad using a salad kit or fresh greens.)

Pro Tip: Purchase a vodka pasta sauce if you aren’t interested in making your own!

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Use lentils and prepare the same way as you would the ground beef.

For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans.

Best,

Grace

