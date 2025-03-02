The more colorful dishes often have even more nutrients!

Ingredients (4 servings)

2 lbs chicken breasts

2 red bell peppers

1/2 bag frozen cauliflower

3 handfuls of mixed greens

3 cloves garlic

1/2 yellow onion

1 lime

1 bunch cilantro

1 can roasted and diced tomatoes

1 can coconut milk (full-fat or light, whichever you prefer)

1 can chickpeas

3 cups white rice

2 Tbsp curry powder

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1/4 tsp ginger powder

3/4 tsp salt

a few turns of ground black pepper

1 Tbsp red pepper flakes, for spice

Utensils & Appliances

large pot or dutch oven

additional bowl

stirring spoon

measuring cups

chopping knife and board

rice cooker or pot and lid

Instructions

Wash and slice the mixed bell peppers, onion, garlic, and cilantro. Cook the rice according to instructions on the bag. Wash and dice chicken into cubes. In a pot, sauté onion and garlic for 2-3 minutes with olive oil. Add chicken cubes and season. continue stirring until cooked. Once cooked, place chicken in separate bowl and place to the side. In the pot, add another Tbsp of olive oil, along with the mixed bell peppers and cauliflower. Add in the chickpeas, diced tomatoes, and coconut milk. Simmer. After 5 - 7 minutes, add in the chicken. Continue mixing until combined. Place on high until simmering again. Add in mixed greens. Reduce heat, cover and let cook for an additional 5 minutes. Taste to ensure you have enough salt & pepper. Serve in a bowl with rice and curry. Top with cilantro and fresh squeezed lime. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Prep your veggies on Sunday so all you have to do is throw them in the pan for this dish!

