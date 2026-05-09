Waking up in the morning knowing that I already have a balanced, gluten-free breakfast ready to go is an incredible gift!

Whether there’s just a few minutes to enjoy a meal before heading out the door or it’s a weekend and we have guests in town, having an allergen-friendly breakfast prepped ahead of time is a surefire way to start the day on the right foot.

I'll be honest, I’m not a huge casserole girl. But, there’s something different about a high protein breakfast casserole.

It may have to do with the ingredients — savory chicken sausage, omega-rich eggs, bright red bell peppers for a boost of vitamin C, and a bit of coconut milk to hold this high-protein breakfast casserole together (and make it extra creamy).

Oh, and don’t forget the delicious hash browns! One of my all-time favorite brands, Roots, makes organic, seed oil free potato products and they just launched their new hash browns!

They’re allergen-free, seed-oil free, and taste absolutely delicious in casseroles, with breakfast bowls, or enjoyed on their own.

Do yourself a favor and order a bundle pack so you can enjoy an organic hash brown base for this easy make-ahead breakfast!

The benefits behind this casserole:

Eggs — a complete protein with all nine essential amino acids, plus choline for brain health and focus

Chicken sausage — lean protein without the excess saturated fat of traditional pork sausage to support building strong muscle and a healthy metabolism

Kale — rich in vitamins K, A, and C with powerful antioxidants to support immunity and reduce inflammation

Red bell pepper — one of the highest vitamin C foods, supporting skin health and iron absorption

Light coconut milk — keeps it dairy-free while adding creaminess and MCTs for sustained energy

Servings: 6 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein