Dark chocolate chip pumpkin spice muffins

Fluffy & lightly sweetened, these gluten-free dairy-free pumpkin muffins are a sweet breakfast that the whole family will enjoy. Level up your breakfast game with additions like dark chocolate chips, pumpkin seeds, or collagen for a protein boost. I’ve made them three weeks in a row and my husband, Will, keeps requesting them. Thank goodness these muffins are an easy to prep ahead of time, for meal prep, brunch with the family, or a holiday gathering because who doesn’t love pumpkin muffins?!

Servings: 12 | Time: 50 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free