Gluten-free dark chocolate chunk banana bread
This sweet & salty dark chocolate chunk banana bread is the perfect to pair with scrambled eggs and a cup of coffee or as an afternoon treat. Grab those overripe bananas and get to baking!
Wet Ingredients
1 1/2 cups mashed ripe banana [about 3 bananas]
3/4 cup coconut sugar (we are adding this to the list of wet ingredients due to consistency)
2 large eggs
1/4 cup avocado oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
1/4 cup canned coconut milk [full-fat]
Dry Ingredients
1 3/4 Old fashioned rolled oats [blended for consistency]
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp baking soda
1…