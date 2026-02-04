Dark chocolate chunk cookie dough stuffed dates
A balanced and nourishing sweet treat rich in fiber plus a boost of protein and healthy fats. These delicious cookie dough bites are one of my favorite afternoon snacks!
A quick and easy snack that’s extra nourishing and perfect when you need an afternoon pick me up. I absolutely love these dark chocolate chunk cookie dough stuffed dates and make them regularly.
My favorite part is that they have such a nice balance of fiber, protein, and healthy fats, leaving you feeling full and satisfied after enjoying just 1 or 2.
Servings: ~5 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein