A quick and easy snack that’s extra nourishing and perfect when you need an afternoon pick me up. I absolutely love these dark chocolate chunk cookie dough stuffed dates and make them regularly.

My favorite part is that they have such a nice balance of fiber, protein, and healthy fats, leaving you feeling full and satisfied after enjoying just 1 or 2.

Servings: ~5 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein