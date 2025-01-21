If you enjoy simple meals and sweet treats like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Dark chocolate sea salt cookie dough peanut butter cups

Servings: about 8 bites | Time: 10 minutes + 1 hour for setting | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Mixing bowl

Measuring cups and spoons

12-count muffin pan

Cupcake liners

Pan/stainless steel pan & spatula

Ingredients

4 tablespoons natural peanut butter (just peanuts and salt)

3 teaspoons date sugar

1/4 cup almond flour

1 tsp date syrup

1 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

Make the dough: In a small bowl, stir together 4 tablespoons of natural peanut butter (just peanuts and salt), 3 teaspoons of date sugar, 1/4 cup of almond flour, and 1 teaspoon of date syrup until a thick dough forms. Scoop into 8 small bites and roll with your hands, then place them in a lined muffin tin. Melt the chocolate: Heat a medium pan, then add add 1 1/4 cups of dark chocolate chips. Turn to low and keep stirring until chocolate melts. Make the cups: Pour melted chocolate onto each peanut butter bite. Let set for a few minutes, then top with a pinch of sea salt. Freeze: Place pan in the freezer for about 1 hour before enjoying.

Pro Tip: Opt for almond butter or sunflower butter to change up the flavor of these sweet treats.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: N/A

