Dark chocolate strawberry skewers with fresh mint
A light and refreshing snack perfect for warmer weather, these simple strawberry skewers have a twist. Drizzled with dark chocolate balsamic and paired with fresh mint, they are absolutely delicious!
Japan is filled with markets, serving fresh fruit, fish, and plenty of other items on skewers that I couldn’t even pronounce. After enjoying fresh sushi, the stands that caught my eye always seemed to be the fresh fruit stands offering a post-meal treat.
Surprisingly Japan offered some of the best strawberries I’ve ever tasted — refreshing, sweet, and juicy! I made multiple stops at the fruit stands, which drizzled dark chocolate right over top of the strawberries. Here’s a visual:
While I loved indulging in this delicious sweet treat, this recipe is a lighter, more everyday version of the popular snack. I hope you enjoy this easy and nourishing afternoon snack!
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Servings: 6 - 8 | Prep: 2 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan
Appliances & Utensils
Large serving platter
Toothpicks, for serving
Ingredients
1 large container of strawberries, washed and sliced into quarters
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, washed
3 - 4 tablespoons Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar (Get 15% off my favorite, Kosterina)
Instructions
Assemble the skewers: Add about 4 strawberry slices to each toothpick. For half of the skewers, tuck in 1–2 fresh mint leaves alongside the strawberries.
Finish and serve: Drizzle Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar over the mint strawberry skewers and arrange on a large serving platter. (I left some strawberries plain for the picky eaters!)
Pro tips
Can I prep this for a snack? Yes, slice and add the strawberries to the skewers, then place in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Add the drizzle just before serving.
What if I don’t have dark chocolate balsamic vinegar on hand? A drizzle of melted dark chocolate works beautifully as a swap and makes it feel even more indulgent.
What if I am vegetarian or vegan? No swaps needed, this is naturally gluten-free and vegan!
I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by clicking the 3 dots and converting it to a PDF, emailing it to yourself, or bookmarking it directly on Substack.
Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,
Grace Barker
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