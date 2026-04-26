Japan is filled with markets, serving fresh fruit, fish, and plenty of other items on skewers that I couldn’t even pronounce. After enjoying fresh sushi, the stands that caught my eye always seemed to be the fresh fruit stands offering a post-meal treat.

Surprisingly Japan offered some of the best strawberries I’ve ever tasted — refreshing, sweet, and juicy! I made multiple stops at the fruit stands, which drizzled dark chocolate right over top of the strawberries. Here’s a visual:

While I loved indulging in this delicious sweet treat, this recipe is a lighter, more everyday version of the popular snack. I hope you enjoy this easy and nourishing afternoon snack!

Servings: 6 - 8 | Prep: 2 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan

Knife & cutting board

Large serving platter

Toothpicks, for serving

Ingredients

1 large container of strawberries, washed and sliced into quarters

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, washed

3 - 4 tablespoons Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar (Get 15% off my favorite, Kosterina)

Instructions

Assemble the skewers: Add about 4 strawberry slices to each toothpick. For half of the skewers, tuck in 1–2 fresh mint leaves alongside the strawberries. Finish and serve: Drizzle Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar over the mint strawberry skewers and arrange on a large serving platter. (I left some strawberries plain for the picky eaters!)

Pro tips

Can I prep this for a snack? Yes, slice and add the strawberries to the skewers, then place in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Add the drizzle just before serving.

What if I don’t have dark chocolate balsamic vinegar on hand? A drizzle of melted dark chocolate works beautifully as a swap and makes it feel even more indulgent.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? No swaps needed, this is naturally gluten-free and vegan!

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by clicking the 3 dots and converting it to a PDF, emailing it to yourself, or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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