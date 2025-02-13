Valentine's Day sweet treat board!
It’s love at first bite 💗 Indulge in a high-protein, Valentine’s dessert made with rich dark chocolate and creamy peanut butter!
Ingredients (10-12 servings)
4 tbsp natural peanut butter (swap for almond nut butter or sunflower butter if preferred)
3 tsp date sugar (swap for coconut sugar if needed)
1/4 cup almond flour
1 bag of Valentine’s sprinkles (I found mine at Trader Joe’s)
1/2 bag of dark chocolate chips
Utensils & Appliances
large mixing bowl
measuring spoons
muffin tin
cupcake liners
pot and stove
heart ice cube tray like this (optional)
heart cookie cutter (optional)
Instructions
In a bowl, mix together the peanut butter, date sugar, and almond flour until a cookie dough texture forms.
Using a muffin tin, fill up 10 - 12 holders with disposable liners.
Roll your peanut butter dough mixture into round disks and place them in the muffin tin holders. If you want to make hearts, you can utilize a heart ice cube tray like this or a heart cookie cutter.
On the stove, heat up a pot of water until it starts to simmer.
In a heat safe bowl, add in the dark chocolate. Carefully hold the heat safe bowl over the water to warm the chocolate.
Once warmed, pour the chocolate on top of each of the peanut butter hearts.
Top with sprinkles and place them in the freezer for 1 hour before enjoying.
Store in the freezer for up to one week (but they probably won’t last any more than a few days because they are so delicious!)
