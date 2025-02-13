Ingredients (10-12 servings)

4 tbsp natural peanut butter (swap for almond nut butter or sunflower butter if preferred)

Utensils & Appliances

Instructions

In a bowl, mix together the peanut butter, date sugar, and almond flour until a cookie dough texture forms.

Using a muffin tin, fill up 10 - 12 holders with disposable liners.

Roll your peanut butter dough mixture into round disks and place them in the muffin tin holders. If you want to make hearts, you can utilize a heart ice cube tray like this or a heart cookie cutter.

On the stove, heat up a pot of water until it starts to simmer.

In a heat safe bowl, add in the dark chocolate. Carefully hold the heat safe bowl over the water to warm the chocolate.

Once warmed, pour the chocolate on top of each of the peanut butter hearts.

Top with sprinkles and place them in the freezer for 1 hour before enjoying.