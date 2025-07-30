If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Dill salmon with patatas bravas and a fresh cucumber tomato salad

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 to 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Knife & cutting board

Mixing bowl

Pan/stainless steel pan & spatula

Parchment paper

Air fryer

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the salmon:

4 frozen sockeye salmon fillets, thawed

1 tablespoon garlic extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh dill, washed

For the potatoes:

4 russet potatoes, washed and cut into wedges

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

4 tablespoons special sauce (see recipe or purchase from the store)

For the salad:

1 English cucumber, washed, peeled, and diced

1 container cherry tomatoes, washed and sliced

1/2 tablespoon garlic extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1 tablespoon fresh dill, washed

Instructions

Prepare the potatoes: Preheat the air fryer to 375°F. Soak potato wedges in a bowl of water for 5 to 7 minutes to help remove excess starch. Drain and pat dry with a clean towel. Toss the potatoes with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, and a few cracks of black pepper. Cook the potatoes: Air fry the potatoes at 375°F for about 15 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through. (Roast for 35 to 40 minutes at 425°F if using the oven) Make the salad: In a medium bowl, combine the diced cucumber, halved cherry tomatoes, and 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh dill. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Toss and set aside. Cook the salmon: Pat the thawed salmon fillets dry with a paper towel. Season the filets with ½ teaspoon kosher salt across all of them. Heat 1 tablespoon garlic olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, place the salmon fillets skin-side down in the skillet. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, then carefully flip and cook another 3 to 4 minutes, or until the salmon is fully cooked through (use a meat thermometer if needed). Top with fresh dill just before serving. Serve: Plate the crispy potatoes, salmon, and cucumber salad. Add special sauce over the patatas bravas and enjoy!

Pro Tip: To save on time, you can purchase pre-sliced fries from brands like Roots so you have even less prep to worry about.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap out the salmon for tofu, cooking it with the garlic olive oil.

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!