What if I told you that you could enjoy a restaurant-quality meal at home for only a portion of the cost?

Salmon shows up on on the dinner menu just about every week. While it can be more expensive than chicken or turkey, it’s far better for you budget than eating out every night!

These crispy smashed potatoes and broiled lemon salmon topped with fresh cucumbers and a honey Dijon drizzle is delightful! The best part is, it comes together in under an hour, and can be prepped ahead of time so all you need to do is reheat and enjoy — talk about an easy weeknight dinner.

The ultimate nourishing ingredient for supporting healthy hormones and reducing inflammation, salmon offers a variety of healthy fats and other micronutrients.

My husband is obsessed with potatoes and I’m obsessed with salmon, so this dish is a win-win!

Servings: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein