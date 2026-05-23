Easy Ancestral beef & cabbage stir fry
A balanced and flavorful bowl of sautéed beef with a variety of colorful veggies in a sweet-savory sauce. Perfect for an easy weeknight dinner, and even better as leftovers the next day!
This stir fry is one of my go-to healthy and easy weeknight dinners, especially if we’ve been traveling or super busy and I want an extra boost of veggies!
It’s the perfect blend of savory and sweet, marinating all of the veggies in protein in a delicious coconut-based sauce.
I hope you enjoy this balanced dish packed with protein, fiber, and flavor!1
Benefits behind this bowl
Ancestral ground beef — rich in iron, zinc, and B12 to support energy and immune health
Purple cabbage — high in antioxidants and fiber to support gut health and reduce inflammation
Coconut aminos — a gluten-free, lower-sodium alternative to soy sauce with a naturally sweet umami flavor
Ginger — anti-inflammatory properties and supports healthy digestion
Frozen peas and carrots — fiber-rich and packed with vitamins A and C
For more nourishing & delicious recipes, weekly meal plans, and more, join the Grace & Greens community today!
Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein