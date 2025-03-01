A colorful and veggie packed bowl!

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the stir fry:

1 pound 93/7 lean ground beef

1 (16-ounce) bag of cabbage slaw

2 cups frozen peas and carrots

1 yellow onion, washed and sliced

1 (8-ounce) bag fresh snow peas

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 cup coconut aminos

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon crunchy chili oil

1/2 teaspoon ginger powder

For the rice:

1 cup dried jasmine rice, rinsed

For the toppings:

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

1/2 cup raw cashews, crushed, optional

Instructions

Cook the rice: In a small pot, add 1 cup of rinsed jasmine rice with 1 1/2 cups water. Bring it to a boil, then cover, reduce heat to low, and let simmer for about 15 minutes. Once water is absorbed, remove from heat, and let is sit covered for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. Cook the beef: Heat 1 tablespoon of sesame oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 4 cloves minced garlic and 1 diced yellow onion, then sauté for a few minutes. Add 1 pound of 93/7 lean ground beef and stir until it is cooked and brown all the way through. Add 1/2 teaspoon ginger powder, and 1 tablespoon crunchy chili oil (or more if you like it spicy). Add 1/2 cup coconut aminos and mix everything together. Prepare the stir-fry: Stir in 2 cups of frozen peas and carrots, 1 bag of cabbage slaw, and 1 bag of fresh snow peas into the pan with the beef. Toss everything together and let it cook for about 5 to 6 minutes with the lid on to steam. Serve: In a bowl, add jasmine rice then the stir fry. Top with sesame seeds and raw crushed cashews and enjoy!

Pro tip: If you aren’t a fan of ground beef, swap for ground turkey or ground chicken.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the ground beef for tofu, crumbling it into the mixture prior to cooking.

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week,

Grace Barker

