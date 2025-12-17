Making nourishing choices isn’t just about healthy ingredients, but about eating meals that are enjoyable and delicious too! Lately, I’ve been loving overnight oats. It’s a balanced meal that is grounding and satisfying, while giving me good energy to take on the day.

As you head into the final weeks of the holiday season, this nourishing bowl of festive overnight oats is a great way to support your body well, while enjoying delicious flavors.

If you loved the nourishing Dark chocolate peanut butter overnight oats or the energy-boosting Raspberry cacao overnight oats, you’re going to love this heart-healthy Chocolate-covered cherry overnight oats recipe.

Enjoy this creamy, balanced breakfast!

Benefits behind the breakfast

Rolled oats for fiber to support healthy digestion

Flaxseed for omega-3s to help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance

Nut butter for a boost of healthy monounsaturated fats to keep blood sugar steady

A pinch of salt to support hydration and electrolyte balance for healthy nerve function

Dark sweet cherries rich in antioxidants and potassium to support cardiovascular health

Servings: 1 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein